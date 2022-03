HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 22-year-old has died in a Hamden shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

At 3:00 a.m., Hamden police received a call about a potential shooting at 2390 State Street.

Inside the condominium, they found a gunshot victim suffering from injuries. The victim later died at Yale New Haven Hospital.

Though the investigation is ongoing, police have revealed this shooting is related to a domestic dispute.

The person’s identity has not been revealed.