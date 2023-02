Police responded to a shooting on Feb. 22, 2023 on Adeline Street.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 22-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in New Haven.

The man was taken into surgery, according to authorities. He is a New Haven resident.

The shooting happened at 145 Adeline Street, according to police.

This is a developing situation and details will be added as they are made available.