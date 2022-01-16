22-year-old killed after shooting in Hamden; homicide investigation underway

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A homicide investigation is underway after a 22-year-old man was found dead inside a car after a shooting Saturday night.

At approximately 10:45 p.m., police responded to the area on the report of shots fired. Officers located a vehicle in the roadway on Fairview Avenue with a gunshot victim inside the vehicle. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the male victim is a 22-year-old Hamden resident. The victim’s identity is not being released at this time pending next of kin. Ballistic evidence, along with multiple handguns, were recovered at the crime scene, according to police.

Mayor Lauren Garrett and the Hamden Police Department released a joint statement:

“My office was in contact overnight with the Hamden Police Department regarding a homicide. Last night a 22 year old Hamden resident was shot in his car at the corner of Arch St and Fairview Ave. We will provide more information as it becomes available. My sincere condolences go out to their family and friends as well as those impacted by violence in the community. Our Violence Intervention Program, CTVIP, was notified last night to work with those involved. CTVIP works with youth and adults impacted by violence to prevent conflict and possible retaliation. If you have any information, please contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.” – Mayor Lauren Garrett and the Hamden Police Department

The Medical Examiner’s office and State Police are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information or surveillance video related to this incident is asked to contact Detective Jomo Crawford of the Hamden Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 203-230-4048. Any information provided can remain confidential.