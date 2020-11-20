22-year-old man killed in Cherry Street apt. shooting, Waterbury police say

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 22-year-old man has died in a shooting at an apartment on Cherry Street Thursday evening, according to Waterbury police.

Waterbury police, fire crews, and an ambulance responded to the scene at 10:16 p.m. Thursday.

Police said multiple people were in the apartment when two men knocked on the door. One person opened the door slightly, and the two suspects tried to force their way in. Another person in the apartment came to help the first person try to shut the door. When the victim came to help the two occupants, one of the suspects fired multiple shots into the apartment while the door was still open. The victim was shot in the chest and fell to the floor. The occupants were then able to shut and lock the door, while the suspects ran off.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified at this time.

The detectives and the Crime Scene Unit of the Forensic Division responded to assist in this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury detectives at (203) 574-6941.