WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have made another arrest in a violent carjacking of an Aston Martin that occurred last month in Westport, according to authorities.

Surveillance video showed two carjackers assaulting a Westport man inside his garage on Bayberry Drive and stealing his Aston Martin on Sept. 17. The victim sustained minor injuries in the assault, police said.

Police said 22-year-old Garrett Gibbs of Waterbury was arrested on Friday for his involvement in the carjacking, as the result of an extensive investigation.

Gibbs was charged with the following offenses: home invasion, first-degree burglary, robbery by carjacking, third-degree assault, first-degree larceny, first-degree conspiracy to commit larceny and first-degree robbery.

Westport detectives are still working on the investigation and are expecting to make additional arrests.

Two suspects including a 39-year-old and a 16-year-old were previously arrested in connection to the carjacking.

On Sept. 18, the Bridgeport Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant and found four stolen vehicles, including the Aston Martin from the carjacking. The other vehicles included a BMW stolen out of Ridgefield and a Porsche stolen out of Rhode Island.

39-year-old Derrick McGill was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree larceny of a motor vehicle. He was also charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, payment card theft, illegal operation of a chop shop and conspiracy to commit illegal operation of a chop shop.

Mugshot of Derrick McGill. (SOURCE: Westport Police Department)

McGill does not currently have charges from the Westport Police Department.

On Sept. 19, Westport detectives conducted a second search warrant at a Waterbury home. A sixteen-year-old who lives inside the home was arrested after police found evidence linking him to the carjacking.

He was charged with the following offenses: home invasion, first-degree strangulation, robbery by carjacking, first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal attempt to commit larceny of a motor vehicle and third-degree assault.

Police said the teen faced additional charges in connection to the theft of a BMW that was used in the carjacking. He was charged with first-degree larceny of a motor vehicle and illegal taking of a payment card.

Police also seized a handgun from an extended magazine in the home.