ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A Willimantic man died in a crash on Derby Avenue in Orange, police said.

The Orange Police Department responded to a serious car crash on Derby Avenue (Rt. 34) at Racebrook Road (Rt. 114) just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Police said a white 1995 Honda Civic was traveling eastbound on Derby Avenue when it disregarded the traffic control signal, colliding with a silver 2021 Dodge Ram 1500, traveling northbound on Racebrook Road.

A passenger in the rear of the Honda Civic was hanging outside of the sunroof during the collision and suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said the passenger, identified as 22-year-old Miguel Angel Rodriguez III, of Willimantic was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died due to his injuries.

Two other passengers in the Honda Civic and the two occupants of the Dodge Ram were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The Honda Civic driver, 19-year-old Jeremie Rodriguez of Bridgeport, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, reckless driving, violating traffic control signal, riders on outside of vehicle, and misconduct with a motor vehicle.

Jeremie Rodriguez | Photo courtesy Orange police

Rodriguez was placed on a $50,000 bond and is due in court Monday.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Officer Andrew Satkowski at (203) 891-2130.