WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal shooting took place on Willow Street in Waterbury on Monday, which was Halloween, according to police.

Just after 4 p.m., Waterbury officers said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. on reports of shots being fired. Shortly after, police were notified that a gunshot victim was dropped off at Waterbury Hospital.

Officers were sent to the hospital and located the victim, an unidentified 23-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the hospital due to his injuries, officials said.

His identity has still not been released to the public.

The Waterbury Police Department is still investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact police at (203) 574- 6941, or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

This is Waterbury’s 14th homicide of the year.