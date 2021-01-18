24-year-old Hamden man killed in New Haven crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 24-year-old Hamden man was killed in a car crash in New Haven on Saturday night.

Police say that at around 11 p.m., Tamango L. Housley was driving a black Honda Accord southbound on the Interstate 91 exit ramp, when he approached the intersection of North Frontage Road and Church Street. As he began traveling westbound, he then drove through the Church Street intersection in the middle lane and parallel to an unidentified vehicle to his left.

According to police, that’s when Housley lost control of his car and collided with a concrete barrier that was on the shoulder of the roadway.

Officers and fire crews responded to the crash scene, and Housley was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital. He was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Investigators now want to speak with the driver of the vehicle that traveled alongside Housley’s vehicle.

Witnesses and vehicle passengers who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.