24-year-old seriously injured after rear-ending tractor-trailer on Route 15 in Meriden, CSP say

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle car crash Monday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Route 15.

Connecticut State Police said a tractor-trailer was in the center lane near exit 67 northbound when it was rear-ended by a Honda CRV.

The Honda then veered into the right shoulder, where it came to a stop partially in the right lane, a report states.

The driver of the Honda, 24-year-old Vincenzo Constantino, was extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Hartford Hospital.

The collision is still under investigation. Those with information are asked to contact Troop I at (203) 393-4200.