24-year-old man dies after shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven Police are trying to track down the person who shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning.

A mother was comforted in an Elm Street driveway. The same spot where police say her 24-year-old son was gunned down hours ago.

The family identified the victim as Darrell Stokes. He had a 4-year-old son.

“When I heard it it go real fast. Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” said Thomas Montanez, a neighbor.

Thomas Montanez remembers the gunfire. Shotspotter picked it up and alerted police around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

There was several evidence markers on the ground.

“I heard close to 7 shots. So I wouldn’t dare stick my head out the window,” said Montanez.

“When I came outside, I noticed that they blocked off the whole area and I said ‘oh I guess it’s more severe. I didn’t realize how severe it was,” said Adam Weimann, a neighbor.

New Haven Police say Stokes was rushed to the hospital but he later died. Detectives spent hours documenting the scene, collecting evidence and talking with witnesses.

Friends and family held an impromptu vigil and lit candles for Stokes near the YNHH Saint Raphael Campus.

His mother didn’t want to go on camera but wanted everyone to know her son was a good man who loved his child. He graduated from West Haven High and went to college in New York.

Police say there is no danger to the public. But neighbors we spoke with felt mixed about this happening just feet away from where they sleep.

“I’m concerned. I wish I could wear a bullet proof jacket, but my safety concern is stay away. Mind your own business, won’t be involved,” said Montanez.

“This is a one off. It’s not a common occurence. So I don’t feel it’s an unsafe neighborhood at all,” said Weiman.

#Breaking: Police investigating a shooting on Elm Street in #NewHaven.

Homicide detectives are on scene. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/LqVmA4gnIC — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) July 3, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.