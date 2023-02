HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities are investigating a 25-year-old man’s death after he potentially fell Friday night in West Rock Ridge State Park.

Crews were called to the area for a report of a fall victim at about 6 p.m., according to DEEP Environmental Conservation Police. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined. The man has not been publicly identified.