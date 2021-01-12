25-year-old New Haven man in critical condition after being shot in abdomen during ‘verbal dispute’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 25-year-old New Haven man is in critical condition after police said he was shot in the abdomen.

Just before 9 p.m. on Monday, police and fire crews were called to a house on Lombard Street between Blatchley Avenue and Monroe Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood after reports of a person being shot outside.

Officials treated the victim on scene and then took him to Yale New Haven Hospital. Following emergency surgery, he was listed in critical but stable condition. 

A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was visiting relatives in the area when he parked in a residential driveway. When he returned to his car, he and an unknown gunman had a verbal dispute. The gunman fired and then fled.

Officers and detectives canvassed the area throughout the evening and overnight.

Those with information are asked to contact police at (203) 946-6304.

