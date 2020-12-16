26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels and blind owl seized from Hamden home; woman charged with animal cruelty

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police found her in possession of more than 30 animals.

On Oct. 26, the Hamden Animal Control Division, with assistance from several other animal control units, executed a search warrant at the home of 59-year-old Donna Scirocco.

Upon entering the Blue Hills home, officers were greeted by two large rats. Inside they found 26 cats, six dogs, two caged squirrels and a blind owl.

Reports indicate one of the dogs was “clinging to life.” Officers also found two dead cats and a dead woodchuck.

Taxidermic animals were found inside of the home.

On Dec. 15, Scirocco turned herself and was arrested. She was charged with six counts of animal cruelty.

Scirocco is being held on a court-ordered $5,000 bond.

She is due in Meriden Superior Court on Feb. 5, 2021.

An investigation is ongoing.