NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg during an attempted robbery Sunday morning, according to New Haven police.

The man told officers that he was near an after-hours bar on Chamberlain Street when he was approached by the suspect, according to police. The suspect allegedly shot the man in the thigh before getting into a vehicle and driving away.

The man went to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have not released any information about the shooter.