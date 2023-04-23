NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 26-year-old woman died at Yale-New Haven Hospital shortly after being shot early Sunday morning, according to New Haven police.

The woman was found at about 1:10 a.m. at Saltonstall Avenue, according to authorities.

She was the second female shot overnight in New Haven at about the same time. Another person arrived at the hospital after being shot during what police are calling a stunt driving show. She is expected to survive.

No further details were immediately available.