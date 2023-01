NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police.

Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call (866) 888-8477 or email ecici@newhavenct.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.