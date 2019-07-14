27th Club Corvette of Connecticut show rolls into Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The biggest corvette show in New England rolled into Guilford Sunday morning.

Club Corvette of Connecticut held their 27th annual show.

Cars come in from all over the northeast and processed benefit the Connecticut Food Bank.

News 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons and Meteorologist Ashley Baylor were even there checking out the nearly 400 corvettes on hand.

News 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons at the 27th Annual Club Corvette of Connecticut show

My pick for Best in Show at the Corvette Show in Guilford 🏆 pic.twitter.com/JvMqHdJqW5 — Ashley Baylor (@Ash_Baylor) July 14, 2019

