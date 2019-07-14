1  of  3
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: CT Congresswoman DeLauro visiting migrant holding center in Florida 2 sent to hospital after car striking pedestrian, rollover accident: Fire officials Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon

27th Club Corvette of Connecticut show rolls into Guilford

New Haven

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–The biggest corvette show in New England rolled into Guilford Sunday morning.

Club Corvette of Connecticut held their 27th annual show.

Cars come in from all over the northeast and processed benefit the Connecticut Food Bank.

News 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons and Meteorologist Ashley Baylor were even there checking out the nearly 400 corvettes on hand.

News 8 Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons at the 27th Annual Club Corvette of Connecticut show

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss