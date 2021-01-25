28-year-old man shot in abdomen during home invasion in Fair Haven

FAIR HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was shot during a home invasion early Monday.

Around 1:15 a.m., officers were called to a house On James Street between Exchange Street and Wolcott Street after reports of a shooting.

Responding officers found the victim inside of a second-floor bedroom with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Following emergency surgery, he was listed in critical condition.

No information about a suspect was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.