28-year-old man shot in abdomen during home invasion in Fair Haven

FAIR HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was shot during a home invasion early Monday.
Around 1:15 a.m., officers were called to a house On James Street between Exchange Street and Wolcott Street after reports of a shooting.
Responding officers found the victim inside of a second-floor bedroom with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Following emergency surgery, he was listed in critical condition.
No information about a suspect was released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.