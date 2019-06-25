29-year-old Naugatuck man killed in Woodbridge motorcycle crash

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified the 29-year-old Naugatuck man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Woodbridge on Monday afternoon.

Police say that at around 3:30 p.m., officers and fire crews responded to a serious accident involving a car and motorcycle on Amity Road, near the Landin Street intersection.

The motorcyclist, Erick Wilson, was seriously injured in the accident and taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed it is urged to contact Woodbridge Police at (203) 387-2511