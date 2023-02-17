The following vehicle is suspected in the armed robbery of a mail carrier on Sept. 30, 2022. (Source: U.S. Postal Inspection Service)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a second, separate $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of suspects who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint in September.

The robbery happened at about 2 p.m. Sept. 30 at 222 Bradley Ave. in Waterbury, according to the postal service.

The first suspect is a Black man who is about 18 to 25 years old, five-feet, 10-inches tall, has a thin build and was wearing a black hoodie with a red liner. The suspect also had a pistol.

The second suspect is a Black man between the ages of 18 to 25 years old, five-feet, eight-inches tall, with a thin build and wearing a black hoodie.

The postal service also released a photo of the suspects’ vehicle, which appears to be a blue, four-door sedan.

Tips should be given by saying “law enforcement” when calling (877) 876-2455 and referencing case number 3844114. The suspects should not be approached.

The postal service had previously offered a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of suspects in a different armed robbery on Jan. 31 in Waterbury.