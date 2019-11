NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An active fire has been reported on Gilbert Avenue in New Haven.

Police and fire crews are on the scene. Multiple engines were deployed to the fire.

New Haven Fire reports the blaze is located at 50 Gilbert Avenue.

Gilbert Avenue Fire, New Haven. – Video via: Eileen Perez via ReportIt!

On twitter, New Haven Fire reported that they were first alerted to the fire by a report of smoke coming from the attic of the home.

Fire location 50 Gilbert Ave. Box 902. Reported as smoke from the attic. Companies responding Eng 9, 6, 11 Sq 2 Tk 4 Eu 2 Car 34 — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) November 17, 2019