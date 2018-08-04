2nd annual 'Benstock' held Saturday

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Happening on Saturday was a music festival to honor the life of a Connecticut boy.

Benstock 2018 honored Ben Callahan who passed away while swimming with his brothers in a river back in 2017.

This was the second annual festival held in Ben's memory.

It started at 2:00 p.m. at Nuzzo's Farm in Branford.

All of the money raised at last year's event went to the Ben Callahan Foundation.