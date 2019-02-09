2nd Annual Shoreline Diaper Drive held across Connecticut

(WTNH) - Connecticut State Police along with other police departments in the state are holding their 2nd Annual Shoreline Diaper Drive on Saturday.

Officials say they are collecting diapers and wipes for families in need living in shoreline communities.

If you would like to help and donate, you can drop items off between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m at different locations including Stop and Shops in Clinton, Madison, and Branford, as well as a Walmart in Guilford.