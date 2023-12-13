WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A second man has been charged with murder in connection to a Waterbury 18-year-old’s death, police announced on Wednesday.

Nigel Robinson, a 19-year-old from Waterbury, is also facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, illegal discharge of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal use of a firearm.

Robinson, who police noticed is a convicted felon for prior firearm offenses, cannot legally possess a gun or ammunition. He is being held on a $3 million bond.

His charges are in connection to Joseph Zavala’s death after he was shot on Nov. 18. The first arrest in the case was last month, when 20-year-old Duane Mercer was charged with murder. Police have said they believe gang activity is related to the shooting.

Police expect to make more arrests in the case.