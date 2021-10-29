2nd Massachusetts man charged in July homicide in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A second man from Massachusetts is facing charges, including murder, in connection to the shooting death of another man in July.

27-year-old Trevor Figueroa of Waterbury was shot on July 17 at the intersection of East Main Street and Wall Street. He later died from his injuries.

In August, police charged Carlos Leon, 31, of Springfield, Massachusetts with attempted murder.

On Friday, police arrested Jose Soto, 24, of Springfield, Massachusetts on murder and weapons-related charges.

Waterbury Police still have an active arrest warrant for 19-year-old Michael Laboy in connection to the homicide. Police said Laboy should be considered armed and dangerous.

Michael Laboy | Photo: Waterbury Police Department

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.