ANSONIA, (WTNH) — A second suspect has been charged in connection to the July shooting death of an Ansonia man, according to police.

Police have charged Sahvon Valentine, 20, with murder in the fatal shooting of Abdul-Jalil Humphrey, 30.

On July 14, Humphrey was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of his home on Hodge Avenue in Ansonia. He was brought to the Griffin Hospital, where he later died.

Valentine allegedly shot Humphrey during an attempted robbery, according to police.

Mugshot of Sahvon Valentine. (SOURCE: Ansonia Police Department)

On Nov. 30, an 18-year-old Ansonia woman was also charged in connection to Humphrey’s death. She was charged with felony murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery and hindering prosecution.

Valentine was charged on Tuesday with felony murder, murder, first-degree, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.

He was held on a $2 million bond and was arraigned on Tuesday at Derby Superior Court.