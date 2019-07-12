3 arrested on gun charges after Hamden police chase, crash

(Photo: New Haven Police Department – Leroy Phillip Gee)

(Photo: New Haven Police Department – Sharlice R. Brown)

(Photo: New Haven Police Department – Steven C. Cloud)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three suspects in a police chase and crash in Hamden were arrested on Thursday.

New Haven police say they spotted a car in Newhallville believed to be connected to a shooting Thursday afternoon. They chased the vehicle into Hamden where it crashed near the Home Depot on Dixwell Avenue.

Steven Cloud, Leroy Gee, and Sharlice Brown were taken into custody on gun charges. Brown was also charged with risk of injury to a minor.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.