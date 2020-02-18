3 cars stolen from driveways within 15 minutes in Hamden, police say

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Imagine warming up your car in the morning only to run inside your home and come back to find your car stolen from your driveway?

That’s what happened to a number of neighbors in Hamden on Monday morning.

Police said three parked cars were stolen from their driveways within 15 minutes of each other.

Officers believe the three thieves are juveniles but have not confirmed if each incident is connected.

Officials said the cars were stolen from Woodin Street, Helen Street, and the Pine Rock neighborhoods.

News 8 spoke with residents who said the issue is out of control in their neighborhood.

“Who wants to one minute have their car warming up and then come out and it’s gone? That is devastating. People have work, they have kids, you know? Responsibilities,” said one neighbor who wished to remain unidentified.

Another neighbor said incidents like this in the past have happened before.

“There has been some trouble in the past but to have it happen in that concentration like that is strange. It’s a little extreme when it happens,” said Michael Tobin.

Residents told News 8 incidents like this make them question their own safety going forward.

“It is kind of nerve-wracking a little bit, and you don’t feel safe in your own neighborhood.”

Police warn residents to be cautious when warming up their cars. Officials said if it’s possible, try to lock the car while it’s warming up.