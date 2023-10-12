WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – The Waterbury Police Department Crime Prevention Unit charged three suspects with illegal narcotics and weapons possession on Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers were patrolling Charles Street due to recent complaints about weapons and narcotics in the area.

Police found an occupied park vehicle parking in the area with multiple motor vehicle violations. Officers then attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop when the three people inside the vehicle fled on foot, police said.

All three suspects were quickly apprehended by police in the nearby area. The suspects were identified as 19-year-old Xzacion Battle, 20-year-old Elias Silva-Colon, and 22-year-old Javar Thompson. All of the suspects are Waterbury residents, according to police.

Mugshot of Xzavion Battle. (SOURCE: Waterbury Police Department) Mugshot of Javar Thompson. (SOURCE: Waterbury Police Department) Mugshot of Elias Silva-Colon. (SOURCE: Waterbury Police Department)

Officers located the following items inside the vehicle including three Glock handguns, 330 bags of heroin, 140 grams of crack cocaine, 75 grams of marijuana and $4,000.

Police said one of the firearms contained a “switch” mechanism, which converts it to a gully automatic weapon. The firearm also had a drum magazine containing 50 rounds of ammunition.

The Glock firearm and drum magazine were seized as evidence from the vehicle. (SOURCE: Waterbury Police Department)

Two of the handguns found in the vehicle had previously been reported as stolen.

Battle and Thompson are convicted felons who are prohibited from possessing weapons and ammunition, according to police.

All three suspects were arrested for multiple weapons and narcotics offenses. Police said Battle was identified as the driver of the car and charged with vehicle-related offenses.

The three suspects were held on a $3 million bond, according to police. The suspects are in the custody of the Waterbury Police Department pending arraignment in court on Thursday.