(WTNH) — Movie buffs, line up! Because a bit of Hollywood is coming to the Elm City.

A three-day film festival featuring Black films kicks off in New Haven on Thursday. The festival is called “BITE,” which stands for Black Haven Independent Theater and Entertainment.

The organizer of the event is Black Haven Executive Director Salwa Abdussabur. He said the festival will be a chance for movie lovers to screen Black Indie short films, along with local storytellers. They’ll also be able to discuss the significance of the films to the community.

All of the lights, cameras, action will be held at the former Stetson Branch Library building on Dixwell Avenue.

The building has been a cultural meeting place for over 50 years. Organizers said the festival aligns with the goals of New Haven’s first-ever Cultural Equity Plan, which seeks to undo inequities in the arts.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker released a statement about the festival, saying, “BITE promises to be a wonderful event for the community to enjoy and celebrate Black artists and films, and to commemorate the over 50 years of storytelling in the old Dixwell Branch library building.”

The film fest kicks off at 10:30 on Thursday and will feature something different and exciting for the next three days.