3 East Haven town employees reportedly collected unemployment while still receiving paychecks

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three East Haven town employees are on paid administrative leave after reportedly collecting unemployment while still receiving a paycheck.

Town officials said two were put on leave on May 8, and the third started on May 11.

Leaders said the trio collected the benefits while being paid their full wages.

“These three employees are members of local 1303-159,” Michael Luzzi, the town’s attorney, said in a statement. “There are 27 members in this union who work for the Town of East Haven, all of whom were paid their full wages throughout this COVID 19 pandemic.”

No identities or further information was released.

