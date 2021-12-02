3 from New Haven charged in Oxford grocery store theft

OXFORD, Conn. (WTHN) — Three suspects accused of stealing from an Oxford grocery store in November are now facing charges.

The alleged theft happened the morning of Nov. 9 at the Market 32 store on Oxford Road. State police previously said they had tentatively identified two of four suspects and found the tan minivan seen in the viral video in New Haven.

State police arrested 36-year-old Brandy Quadrato, 44-year-old James Hill, and 51-year-old Nasif Amir Muhammad, all from New Haven.

James Hill (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

Brandy Quadrato (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

Nasif Amir Muhammad (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

All three suspects face fourth-degree larceny and fourth-degree conspiracy to commit larceny charges. Bond was set at $50,000 for each.

State police said Hill posted bond and is due to appear at Derby Superior Court on Dec. 6.

Muhammad and Quadrato are being held at Department of Corrections facilities on unrelated charges and were unable to post bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.