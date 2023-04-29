WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was killed, and three women were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Waterbury, according to police.

Waterbury police said a Ford F150 pickup truck and a KIA Rio sedan crashed just after 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Meriden Road.

The driver of the truck, 26-year-old Calvin Mackey Jr. of Bristol, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The passenger, a 37-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the sedan driver, a 31-year-old woman, is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. The passenger in this vehicle, a 39-year-old woman, is in stable condition with serious injuries.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.