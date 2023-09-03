NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — At least three people were injured in shootings that happened in the early hours of Sunday, according to New Haven police.

The first shooting happened at about 1:15 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, according to police. Officers were told that one person was shot, but found two at the scene. A male had been shot multiple times, and a woman had been grazed in the head.

The female is expected to survive. The male remained in critical condition, as of early Sunday evening. Police have not elaborated on their ages, and said that no witnesses have come forward.

About four hours later, police were sent to Yale-New Haven Hospital because a male was sitting in a vehicle near the ambulance bay area, according to authorities. He had been shot once and was listed as being in serious condition.

Police believe the man was shot at about 4:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street.