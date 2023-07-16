HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Church Street will remain closed due to a traffic signal that was hit during a crash that sent three people to the hospital.

The intersection was still closed, as of about 6:30 p.m.

The crash happened at about 3:30 a.m. when the two vehicles, which were both driving south on Dixwell Avenue, hit each other. One vehicle went off the road and hit a utility pole. The other hit a second utility pole, along with a bus shelter and the traffic signal control box.

Both drivers, along with a passenger, were taken to a hospital. They are all expected to survive.

While utility crews have repaired most of the damage, the traffic signal needs to be replaced, according to police.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact police at (203) 230-4000.