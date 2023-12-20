WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – Three juveniles have been arrested after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Woodbridge, according to police.

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 11 in the area of Litchfield Turnpike and Dillon Road. When officers arrived, they found an unoccupied vehicle on its roof.

Witnesses told police that five juveniles had fled from the vehicle on foot after that crash. Police also learned that the car was recently stolen from New Haven.

As officers checked the areas, they located and arrested two juveniles. Police said they then identified and arrested a third juvenile who was involved.

All three juveniles, identified as two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old, face a larceny of a motor vehicle charge.

