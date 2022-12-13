(WTNH) – Three juveniles have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County.

On Monday around 2 p.m., Meriden police said a Toyota Prius was stolen from Cumberland Farms in Wallingford. According to police, the car was used in several robberies throughout the state over the next several hours in Hamden, New Haven, Wallingford and Meriden.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Meriden police received a report of a robbery in a parking lot on Broad Street involving the Prius. Police said during the incident, the driver of the car drove “dangerously” close to a woman several times and it is believed the driver was deliberately trying to hit her.

The occupants in the car tried to grab the woman’s purse as they passed her, but were unsuccessful, according to police.

Around 10 minutes later, police said the car was involved in another purse-snatching incident at Stop & Shop on Broad Street. Police said the car again got dangerously close to the woman in the parking lot. Meriden police said a passenger inside the car grabbed the woman’s cross-body purse and dragged her a short distance. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police said later Monday night, the car led members of state police and several other agencies on a pursuit. The pursuit ended in a felony stop on the Berlin Turnpike just before 11 p.m.

Three juveniles were apprehended and brought to the Meriden Police department. All three were brought to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center on numerous charges including robbery, assault and reckless endangerment.