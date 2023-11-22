MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police arrested three minors who broke into multiple vehicles early Wednesday morning in Madison, according to authorities.



Madison police received reports of suspicious vehicles driving through the area. Officers swiftly responded to the scene and apprehended the suspects. The suspects were identified as three juveniles who were subsequently placed under arrest.



The Madison Police Department is reminding the public to take proactive measures to safeguard their belongings. People are asked to lock their cars and ensure nothing valuable is left in plain sight.



Residents are asked to remain vigilant and to take the above precautions to reduce their risk of car break-ins.