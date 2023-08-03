A defocused police car sits behind crime scene tape with flashing lights at night.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three additional alleged members of a New Haven gang are facing a slew of criminal charges following an indictment Wednesday.

Antwan Hill, 19, 19-year-old Nyzaire Barnes and 19-year-old Devin Suggs are all members of the Exit 8 gang, according to an announcement from Vanessa Roberts Avery, the United States Attorney for Connecticut.

Six other people — 22-year-old Jaedyn Rivera, 21-year-old Tyjon Preston, 25-year-old Samuel Douglas, 19-year-old Quaymar Suggs, 25-year-old Kiveon Hyman and 24-year-old Donell Allick, Jr. — have previously been charged.

Hill, Barnes and Devin Suggs are collectively accused of participating in one homicide, seven attempted murders and a car theft. Authorities said that the group is a part of an ongoing gang war in New Haven.

The violence dates back to June 2018, according to officials. Most recently, Devin Suggs and other stole a BMW on Jan. 20 of this year from New York. Devin Suggs and then Barnes then shot a person.

If convicted, the group faces between 20 and 60 years in prison.