3 New Haven city officials practice quarantine safety measure after exposure to COVID-19 despite testing negative for virus

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday, New Haven officials announced that the Director of Public Health Maritza Bond, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Rebecca Bombero, and Director of Communications Gage Frank have all been quarantining after separate exposures from COVID-19.

The public officials mentioned have tested negative for COVID-19, but are self-quarantining for two weeks out of caution and for others’ safety.

“This virus is not to be taken lightly. I now have three close family members impacted by COVID-19,” Director Bond reminded. “It is so important that we all continue to respect each other, and we can do that by wearing our masks, limiting our interactions with others, and washing our hands.”

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Rebecca Bombero recently blogged about her two-week quarantine following an exposure while working on Election Day operations. Her blog posts were posted on Facebook and can be accessed here.

“I know so many people who have been impacted by the virus, but others who still take the situation lightly. I thought it was important to talk about my experience to help normalize the situation,” Bombero added, blogging her time under quarantine.

“Though I have tested negative, it is critical that I take every precaution to keep my fellow coworkers and the public safe. You cannot ‘test out’ of quarantine, as it is designed to keep us all safe. Please remember this virus is serious: I have already lost a family member to it back in April,” said Director of Communications Gage Frank.

The City of New Haven continues to offer free COVID-19 testing to all residents.