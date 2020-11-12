3 New Haven city officials practice quarantine safety measure after exposure to COVID-19 despite testing negative for virus

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Thursday, New Haven officials announced that the Director of Public Health Maritza Bond, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Rebecca Bombero, and Director of Communications Gage Frank have all been quarantining after separate exposures from COVID-19.

The public officials mentioned have tested negative for COVID-19, but are self-quarantining for two weeks out of caution and for others’ safety.

“This virus is not to be taken lightly. I now have three close family members impacted by COVID-19,” Director Bond reminded. “It is so important that we all continue to respect each other, and we can do that by wearing our masks, limiting our interactions with others, and washing our hands.”

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Rebecca Bombero recently blogged about her two-week quarantine following an exposure while working on Election Day operations. Her blog posts were posted on Facebook and can be accessed here.

“I know so many people who have been impacted by the virus, but others who still take the situation lightly. I thought it was important to talk about my experience to help normalize the situation,” Bombero added, blogging her time under quarantine.

“Though I have tested negative, it is critical that I take every precaution to keep my fellow coworkers and the public safe. You cannot ‘test out’ of quarantine, as it is designed to keep us all safe. Please remember this virus is serious: I have already lost a family member to it back in April,” said Director of Communications Gage Frank.

The City of New Haven continues to offer free COVID-19 testing to all residents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Ansonia Schools moving to remote learning until mid-January due to increase in COVID-19 cases in town

News /

Local radio show co-host to live in a box for 24-hours for charity

News /

Crews investigating cause of vacant building fire in New Haven

News /

Recount set for 90th House District race after ballot error in Wallingford

News /

Waterbury salutes veterans; Young Marines give thanks on Veteran's Day

News /

Former West Haven HS Athletic Director charged with larceny, illegal use of credit card

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss