NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three New Haven Public Schools employees have been placed on paid administrative leave amid allegations of physical and verbal abuse in a pre-K classroom.

The allegations at the Conte West Hills Magnet School were brought to light in a newly released audio recording, but parents said they’ve had concerns for months and are waiting for answers.

News 8 spoke with parents on Monday, who said they were outraged after hearing the recording. Some even said they kept their kids home.

News 8 has chosen not to air the recording at this time. The school district, New Haven police and the state Department of Children and Families (DCF) are investigating the allegations.

“We want answers, we want justice, and we want to be heard,” parent Geovany Morales said.

Some parents stood outside the school Monday morning, hoping to speak with school officials about the allegations of verbal and physical abuse in a pre-K classroom.

“It’s a really sad situation,” parent Makeda Flake Brown said. “We trusted them. This is the one place our babies are supposed to feel safe and loved.”

This action was prompted by a 19-minute audio recording obtained by attorney Aigné Goldsby, who brought it to the parents’ attention.

“When you hear the recording, it’s absolutely crazy,” Goldsby said. “Students are screaming. They’re clearly afraid. One teacher even specifically said she would knock a student out.”

Parents said they’ve previously flagged concerns and have noticed a change in their children’s behavior.

“In November, my daughter started waking up, kicking, screaming to put her clothes on for school,” parent Shayla Reyes said. “We’d be like, ‘Baby! What’s going on?’ She told me she was scared to go to school.”

New Haven Public Schools Superintendent Madeline Negrón told News 8 that she launched an investigation immediately when it was brought to her attention. A lead pre-k teacher and two paraprofessionals were walked out Monday morning and placed on paid administrative leave.

“When I learned of the situation this morning [Monday], and I’m hearing allegations of inappropriate actions, I immediately deployed a team onto the scene and to gather as much information as possible,” Negrón said. “Allegations of harm to children are taken very seriously. So, we’re going to do our due diligence to make sure that it is fully investigated. But again, these are allegations – I want to make sure I stress that.”

Peter Yazbk, DCF’s director of Communications, confirmed to News 8 that they are investigating with school officials.

“While these are allegations at this time, this is a reminder, that regardless of the alleged perpetrator’s relationship with a child, a reasonable suspicion of child abuse and neglect can be made to the Child Abuse and Neglect Careline by dialing 1-800-842-2288. The Careline is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Callers to the Careline can remain anonymous.”

“The police will assign that to the Special Victims Unit, and they’ll be interviewing folks to determine what may have occurred,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker (D) said. “Of course, if there were something that was abusive – either verbally or physically – we’ll respond accordingly.”

As the investigation continues, mental health support is being offered to students and families.

“The most important thing is the kids are safe,” Elicker said.

Families spoke with members of the school and administration on Monday. Parents also plan to attend Monday night’s board of education meeting to express their concerns further.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.