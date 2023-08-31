NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — An incarcerated person being transferred on Wednesday to the New Haven Correctional Center punched one correction officer, and then injured another two, according to the state department of correction.

The person “became agitated” and punched the correction officer in the chest at about 9 p.m., according to the agency. One responding officer hurt his wrist, and another cut his thumb.

The Connecticut Department of Correction announcement called attention to similar assaults that have happened this month in its facilities.

“This incident once again illustrates the very difficult and dangerous nature of the job the brave men and women of this agency deal with on a daily basis – they are unsung heroes,” Connecticut Department of Correction Commissioner Angel Quiros said in the announcement. “It also underscores the fact that our staff must remain vigilant at all times, whether someone has been out of their cell for several hours or just newly admitted to a facility.”

Officials have not named the person who allegedly attacked the officers.

On Aug. 4, an officer was assaulted at Bridgeport Correctional Center. Then, a man convicted of murder stabbed two officers with a sharpened toothbrush on Aug. 22 at the Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown. Days later, another officer was attacked at Cheshire Correctional Institute.

Quiros wrote that “interactions with the incarcerated population are unavoidable, I along with the unions are working diligently to find additional ways to keep staff safe.”