WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury police are investigating after three people were shot Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

A large police presence could be seen on West Main Street.

Waterbury police said they were sent to Otto’s Convenience Store and Smoke Shop, located at 496 West Main St., for a call about shots being fired. Three adult males were at the scene.

The three were taken to a hospital, and their injuries are being evaluated, according to Lt. Ryan Bessette with the Waterbury Police Department.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

This is a developing story and information will be added as it is made available.