3 taken to hospital after car, school bus crash in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — First responders were dispatched to the corner of Lakeview and Benham Street of Hamden for a school bus, car motor vehicle accident on Wednesday.

According to the Hamden fire chief, the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Three people, the bus driver, a student and the driver of the car, were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Six patients refused help and one was taken for evaluation.

Officials says schools were notified and the rest of the kids were picked up by their parents.

Investigation is ongoing.

