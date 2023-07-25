NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 3-year-old boy on Tuesday.

New Haven police Chief Karl Jacobson confirmed to News 8 that detectives were at a home on Davenport Avenue for most of the day and are calling the child’s death “suspicious.”

City officials said New Haven firefighters were called to the home just after noon for the report of an unconscious child. Firefighters found an unconscious 3-year-old boy in the house. The child was pronounced deceased at the scene, city officials said.

The cause of the death remains under investigation, Jacobson said.

