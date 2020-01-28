Breaking News
Sources: Fotis Dulos pronounced dead at Farmington home

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Connecticut Style

3-year-old girl missing from Waterbury found safe, mother arrested

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jennifer Warren (Waterbury Police)

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A 3-year-old girl who was missing from Waterbury with her mother for over a month has been found safe Tuesday and her mother was arrested.

On Dec. 20, 2019, officers received a missing person complainant from the father of 3-year-old Dahliah Warren.

Dahliah’s mother, 37-year-old Jennifer Warren, had been ordered by the court to turn Dahliah over to her father’ custody. However, Jennifer did not comply with that order and a silver alert was then issued for the toddler.

Related: Silver Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Waterbury

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, Jennifer Warren turned herself into police. Dahliah is now in the custody of her father and was safe and unharmed.

Jennifer Warren was arrested and charged with custodial interference. She was held on $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Congresswoman DeLauro talks job training programs in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Congresswoman DeLauro talks job training programs in New Haven"

Memorial service held for 19-year-old shot, killed by police in West Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial service held for 19-year-old shot, killed by police in West Haven"

RESOLVED Silver Alert: Police locate missing Waterbury woman

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "RESOLVED Silver Alert: Police locate missing Waterbury woman"

Yale event encourages women to learn "The Basics" of working in politics

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Yale event encourages women to learn "The Basics" of working in politics"

Funeral held for fallen Orange Fire Marshal

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Funeral held for fallen Orange Fire Marshal"

State Police and pastors come to agreement on status of Trooper involved in West Haven shooting

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State Police and pastors come to agreement on status of Trooper involved in West Haven shooting"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss