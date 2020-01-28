3-year-old girl missing from Waterbury found safe, mother arrested

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– A 3-year-old girl who was missing from Waterbury with her mother for over a month has been found safe Tuesday and her mother was arrested.

On Dec. 20, 2019, officers received a missing person complainant from the father of 3-year-old Dahliah Warren.

Dahliah’s mother, 37-year-old Jennifer Warren, had been ordered by the court to turn Dahliah over to her father’ custody. However, Jennifer did not comply with that order and a silver alert was then issued for the toddler.

On Tuesday, Jan. 28, Jennifer Warren turned herself into police. Dahliah is now in the custody of her father and was safe and unharmed.

Jennifer Warren was arrested and charged with custodial interference. She was held on $50,000 bond.