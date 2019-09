NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Avery Aranjo, the 3-year-old boy who was injured in a hit-and-run crash, is home from the hospital Wednesday.

Aranjo was hit Saturday night on Cassius Street in New Haven.

Police say a woman drove at a group with whom she had been fighting and hit the boy. Relatives say Aranjo broke several bones.

Police expect to make an arrest in the case soon.