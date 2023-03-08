HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 30-year-old Hamden man turned him in to police Tuesday in connection to a crash that killed a pedestrian in August.

David Welch, 36, of Hamden, died on Aug. 2 after being hit by a car in the area of 995 Dixwell Ave., according to Hamden police. He had been crossing Dixwell Avenue at the time.

Jovon Ladson has been charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, and speeding and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. He has been assigned a $75,000 bond.

Ladson stayed at the scene after hitting Welch, according to authorities.