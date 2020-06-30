31-year-old New Haven man shot several times near Huntington Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot Monday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of Huntington Street between Butler and Shepard streets after reports of gunfire.

Once of scene, officers learned that the unidentified victim, who is a New Haven resident, was already en route Yale New Haven Hospital.

He is being treated for several non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

No information about the shooter or what led up to the incident have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.