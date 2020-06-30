31-year-old New Haven man shot several times near Huntington Street

New Haven
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was shot Monday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of Huntington Street between Butler and Shepard streets after reports of gunfire.

Once of scene, officers learned that the unidentified victim, who is a New Haven resident, was already en route Yale New Haven Hospital.

He is being treated for several non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

No information about the shooter or what led up to the incident have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Cheshire High School football coach fighting for his job, with support of his football family

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheshire High School football coach fighting for his job, with support of his football family"

New Haven forms committee over future of Christopher Columbus statue removed from Wooster Square

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven forms committee over future of Christopher Columbus statue removed from Wooster Square"

Person rescued after falling through floor, into deep well inside historic Guilford home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Person rescued after falling through floor, into deep well inside historic Guilford home"

Waterbury opens 4 COVID-19 testing sites in latest push for response efforts

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury opens 4 COVID-19 testing sites in latest push for response efforts"

Man fatally shot at La Quinta Inn, New Haven PD investigating

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man fatally shot at La Quinta Inn, New Haven PD investigating"

'Ice the Beef': Rally against gun violence, to honor victims of gun violence held in New Haven Sunday

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "'Ice the Beef': Rally against gun violence, to honor victims of gun violence held in New Haven Sunday"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss