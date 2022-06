NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Fire Department celebrated the graduation of its 63rd recruitment class Tuesday afternoon.

The class includes emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and one paramedic.

Mayor Justin Elicker and Fire Chief John Alston, Jr. presided over the ceremony and presented the recruits with their badges as they took their oath of office.

The ceremony took place at the Canal Dock Boathouse on Long Wharf Drive.